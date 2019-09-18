Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao. File Photo/ANI
Former Andhra Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kodela Siva Prasad Rao. File Photo/ANI

YSRCP accuses Naidu of 'humiliating' Kodela

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:55 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): YSR Congress Party on Tuesday accused former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu of humiliating former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao who was found hanging at his Hyderabad residence on Monday.
"It was Chandrababu Naidu who had humiliated the former Speaker by not giving him due respect in the party, encouraging rival groups in party activities and not responding to his phone calls which have driven him to take the extreme step. If the call data of his cell phone is taken out, the reason for his death will come to light," YSRCP leaders said at a press conference here.
State Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani, Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, PAC member, MLA Ambati Rambabu who were present at the conference alleged that, "Chandrababu Naidu went into hiding immediately after hearing the news and surfaced only after it was clear that there was no suicide note (dying declaration) and his name was not included in it."
The leaders claimed that Kodela was not given due importance in the party and Naidu had not even met Rao in the hospital where he was being treated after a failed suicide attempt recently even though he was in the same town to address a meeting.
"After losing 2019 election, Chandrababu did not meet Kodela even once and was encouraging and promoting another group which must have surely hurt the ageing TDP leader," they said.
It was Chandrababu Naidu who gave Kodela sleepless nights by insulting him and rejecting him just like he had done to NTR and to Nandamuri Harikrishna in past.
Rao who allegedly committed suicide on Monday was at the centre of a row over alleged theft of Assembly property.
According to police sources, Rao hanged himself at his residence here. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police are investigating the matter.
Police have registered a case under relevant section and the investigation is being carried by ACP rank officer in Hyderabad. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:41 IST

HP: Law students' strike over fee hike enters day two

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The protest by students of National Law University (NLU) over the exponential rise in college fee has entered day two here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:34 IST

AP: Naidu pays tribute to former speaker Rao

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday paid last tribute to the mortal remains of former assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao at the party office here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:32 IST

Court reserves order on plea challenging decision to close...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): A Lucknow court on Tuesday reserved its order on a protest plea filed against the police decision to shut a case related to an alleged kidney racket active on Facebook.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:19 IST

Ayodhya court orders police to register FIR against Ram Temple...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): An Ayodhya court on Tuesday asked Uttar Pradesh Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) against Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case litigant Iqbal Ansari for alleged sedition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:17 IST

Naidu accuses YSRCP of mentally torturing Rao, demands CBI probe

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the YSR Congress Party mentally tortured and harassed former assembly speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, which led to his suicide.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:11 IST

Most of the states support new motor vehicle rules: Gadkari

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the amended Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) has the support of almost all states even as Gujarat and Uttarakhand tweaked rules to lower hefty fines.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 00:00 IST

ACT nabs two in UP for accepting bribes

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Anti Corruption Team (ACT) on Tuesday nabbed two officials from Gorakhpur and Jhansi for accepting bribes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:57 IST

Cross-border terrorism is an impediment to SAARC: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Sep 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is about regional cooperation and cross-border terrorism is an impediment to objectives of cooperation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:52 IST

Pradhan meets Rosneft CEO, reviews cooperation between Russian...

New Delhi [India], Sep 17 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday called on Igor Sechin, the chief executive officer of Russian oil giant Rosneft, and reviewed the ongoing cooperation between Indian oil and gas PSUs under Rosneft.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:46 IST

Requested Centre to grant Rs 2,000 crore for flood relief: MP...

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bala Bachchan on Tuesday requested the Centre to grant funds for relief work in the flood-affected state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:40 IST

India to have USD 26 billion defence industry by 2025: Rajnath

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said the government was committed to work towards achieving a USD 26 billion defence industry by 2025 and the target was to achieve exports of USD 5 billion in the next five years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 23:37 IST

Govt trying to remove nationalist leaders like Farooq Abdullah: Rahul

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the government was trying to "remove" former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah in order to create "political vacuum" which, he added, will be filled by terrorists in the newly created Union Territory.

Read More
iocl