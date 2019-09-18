YSRCP accuses Naidu of 'humiliating' Kodela

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): YSR Congress Party on Tuesday accused former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu of humiliating former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao who was found hanging at his Hyderabad residence on Monday.

"It was Chandrababu Naidu who had humiliated the former Speaker by not giving him due respect in the party, encouraging rival groups in party activities and not responding to his phone calls which have driven him to take the extreme step. If the call data of his cell phone is taken out, the reason for his death will come to light," YSRCP leaders said at a press conference here.

State Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani, Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, PAC member, MLA Ambati Rambabu who were present at the conference alleged that, "Chandrababu Naidu went into hiding immediately after hearing the news and surfaced only after it was clear that there was no suicide note (dying declaration) and his name was not included in it."

The leaders claimed that Kodela was not given due importance in the party and Naidu had not even met Rao in the hospital where he was being treated after a failed suicide attempt recently even though he was in the same town to address a meeting.

"After losing 2019 election, Chandrababu did not meet Kodela even once and was encouraging and promoting another group which must have surely hurt the ageing TDP leader," they said.

It was Chandrababu Naidu who gave Kodela sleepless nights by insulting him and rejecting him just like he had done to NTR and to Nandamuri Harikrishna in past.

Rao who allegedly committed suicide on Monday was at the centre of a row over alleged theft of Assembly property.

According to police sources, Rao hanged himself at his residence here. He was taken to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Police are investigating the matter.

Police have registered a case under relevant section and the investigation is being carried by ACP rank officer in Hyderabad. (ANI)

