YSRCP announces candidates for by-elections on 3 MLC seats in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced candidates for the by-elections to be held on three MLC seats in the state, scheduled for August 26.
The YSRCP has picked Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Mohammad Iqbal and Challa Ramakrishna Reddy, according to a party's press communique.
Mopidevi Venkata Ramana is a minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries & Marketing in the Jagan Reddy government while Mohammad Iqbal is a minority leader in the party.
Challa Ramakrishna Reddy joined the YSRCP in March this year, just before the state assembly elections. He was a senior leader from Kurnool district who was in the Congress party before 2014. After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, Challa joined TDP.
The three MLCs- Balaramakrishna Murty (TDP), Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas (YSRCP) and K Veerabhadra Swamy (YSRCP)- had contested in recent Andhra Pradesh assembly elections and won.
As per the notification issued by Andhra Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer Vijayanand, by-elections will be held on August 26 from 9 am to 4 pm.
The last date for filing of nominations is August 14 and they will be scrutinised on August 16.
The last date for withdrawal of nominations is August 19. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:03 IST
