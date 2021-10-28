YSRCP delegation meets Election Commission, seeks derecognition of TDP

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday urged Election Commission to derecognise Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for its alleged "unruly conduct, damaging the democratic process in Andhra Pradesh besides using cuss words on public domain, and showing the state and its people in poor light to the nation and the world."

A delegation of YSRCP on Thursday met Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and handed over a letter.

"We, the Members of Parliament from the Yuvajana Sramika Ryuthu (YSR) Congress Party, are knocking at your door in despair to highlight the gross violation of Representation of Peoples (RP) Act, 1951 in the state of Andhra Pradesh by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) which has resorted to intoxicate and poison the minds of the people with an orchestrated campaign by spreading false propaganda, bringing in cuss words into the political lexicon through public meetings, press conferences and television debates, showing the State in poor light by linking it to drugs and using its friendly media to further its dark agenda," reads the letter of YSRCP MPs to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.



"Therefore, in light of the foregoing facts and circumstances, we request your good office to take stringent action against MP by derecognising it and setting an example for maintaining decency and decorum in public life and for presenting democratic ethics in the country," urged YSRCP MPs.

TDP and ruling YSRCP are at loggerheads in Andhra Pradesh where the former raised the issue of alleged falling law and order in the state.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu-led delegation called on President Ram Nath Kovind on October 25 demanding imposition of President's rule in Andhra Pradesh through Article 356 of the Constitution of India.

The former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh last week had alleged that the YSRCP was responsible for the attack at the TDP Central Office in Mangalagiri.

"The ruling government is responsible for the attack on the opposition party office. This is an utter failure of law and order in the state and the police department is acting as a party cadre. TDP is capable of having their own security if the police is a failure in giving security to the Opposition," he had said. (ANI)

