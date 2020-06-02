YSRCP fields four candidates for Rajya Sabha elections from Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): YSRCP has fielded four candidates - Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Parimal Nathwani - for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Andhra Pradesh.

Though Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has no chance of winning any seat, it has fielded Dalit leader Varla Ramaiah for the elections.

Andhra Pradesh State Chief Electoral Officer has informed that the elections for four Rajya Sabha seats will be held from 9 am to 4 pm on June 19, as per the orders of Election Commission of India.

Earlier, the elections were scheduled to be held on March 26. But, they were deferred in view of the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)

