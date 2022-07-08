YSRCP firmly stands with the poor: Andhra CM

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 8 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reminisced the journey in the past 13 years while saluting those who supported him over the years in the two-day plenary of the YSR Congress Party.

Setting into motion the plenary session, he noted how it all began with a conflict in Pavuralagutta back in 2009. The idea of the party gained momentum during Odarpu Yatra, and YSRCP emerged later to take forward the legacy of Dr YS Rajashekar Reddy. He said he persevered despite external factors being against him.

He expressed his gratitude towards the people for giving an unprecedented majority of 151 seats out of 175 seats in 2019 to YSRCP.

The Chief Minister criticized the leader of the opposition, Chandrababu Naidu while expressing his disapproval of the Telugu Desam Party and its engagement in corruption.

Since its victorious election, 95 per cent of promises made in the manifesto were fulfilled and YSRCP took welfare to every doorstep in a transparent manner without any corruption, he said adding that YSRCP always kept its promises.

YSRCP leader said that they stand for the poor, underprivileged, and weaker sections of society, unlike TDP, and thus sending their MLAs to every household under Gadapagadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam.

While calling Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and their friendly media a band of thieves, who are desperate power-mongers to loot the State, he added that the previous TDP government pushed the state into a debt trap. Jagan further claimed that the opposition was unable to digest YSRCP's political success.

Saying that there exists no medicine for their jealousy, he explained that the opposition has no moral right to question them on account of welfare, because they themselves never indulged in sincere efforts to enable development in the state.

On arriving at the venue with his mother and Party Honorary President YS Vijayamma, Jagan hoisted the party flag and garlanded the statue of former CM, the late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy amidst thunderous applause from the huge gathering. (ANI)