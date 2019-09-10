YSRCP gives 'Chalo Atmakur' call to counter TDP

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Countering TDP's call for a rally, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is also coming up with a 'Chalo Atmakur' rally where the alleged "victims of the previous TDP term will narrate the terror tales" of "N Chandrababu Naidu-led government".

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, YSRCP leaders said that Naidu had "no issues to raise and hence is trying to create non-issues into an issue by building a false impression that Palanadu region of the district is steeped in violence while the fact remains the opposite".

"To counter the false propaganda, YSRCP will organise 'Chalo Atmakur' on September 11 where the victims of the previous TDP Ministers, MLAs and Speaker will narrate their tale of woes and show the world how the ruling party has harassed the Opposition party leaders and supporters then," the statement from YSRCP read.

The party stated that while Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working towards "bringing in a corruption free and transparent government", Naidu has been "trying to create imaginary situation and manufacture dissent by raking up non-issues".

During the previous government, YSRCP leaders, workers and sympathisers were driven out of their villages, false cases were foisted on them and were harassed in Narsaraopeta, Vinukonda, Sathenapalli, Chilakuripeta and other constituencies of the district, they alleged.

The 'Chalo Atmakur' will expose the alleged misdeeds of TDP leaders while they were in power and the real victims will tell about their experiences, YSRCP leaders stated.

Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana, MLAs Ambati Rambabu, Gopireddy Srinivas Reddy, Bolla Brahmanaidu and MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayulu addressed the media. (ANI)

