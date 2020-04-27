YSRCP govt targeting Hindus and Opposition leaders instead of fighting coronavirus: Lanka Dinakar

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 27 (ANI): BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Sunday alleged that instead of fighting against coronavirus, the YSRCP government is filing cases against the Hindus and opposition leaders in the state by pointing to their social media posts.

"There are cases being filed against Hindus and opposition political leaders and activists in the state of Andhra Pradesh by pointing to their social media posts instead of fighting against coronavirus. No action has been taken by the government where Hindu deity idols were destroyed. BJP leaders and activists are being targeted by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government," Dinakar said.

He further said that some YSRCP MLAs and the Speaker of the state Assembly violated lockdown guidelines by attending public rallies in the state.

"YSRCP MLAs from Nagiri, Kanigiri, Sullurpet had violated the coronavirus lockdown to conduct rallies and programs with huge public gatherings. Even Tammineni Seetharam, Speaker of state Assembly attended a public rally at Srikakulam district where the next day after his public meeting, three COVID-19 cases were noticed," he said.

"I noticed the comments made by the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Narayana Swamy against some sections of the public who attended Tablighi Jamaat event. But no action has been initiated against them. However, the government of Andhra Pradesh has targeted the nationalists on the social media posts," he added.

Dinakar further said that he would write a letter to the PMO and Ministry of Home Affairs to point out the "conspiracy theories" of the ruling YSRCP Government against Hindu and BJP activists. (ANI)

