YSRCP leader Parvathi takes jibe at Naidu over alleged illegal guest house on Krishna river

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Taking a swipe at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP leader Lakshmi Parvathi on Saturday said that she is ready to collect donations and build a house for him.

"I am ready to collect donations and build a house for him. As a mother in law, I can do that much favour for him. What is the need of residing in an unauthorised house?" she said while addressing a press conference here.

Parvathi was referring to the guest house on the banks of river Krishna in which former Naidu is residing and has been in the controversy since YSRCP was in opposition. It was alleged that the guest house was constructed illegally. After coming to power, the YSRCP government has served notices to Naidu asking him to vacate the property and allow its demolition.

Lakshmi Parvati further alleged that Chandrababu Naidu's tenure was filled with corruption. She alleged that Chandrababu was involved in corruption to the tune of several crores and in order to cover that up, Naidu was targetting Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's government with the baseless allegations.

"Jagan is completely focused on his targets, like Arjuna in Mahabharata who focused on the bird's eye. Jagan is trying to bring Gandhi's Gram Swarajya through village secretariats", she added.

Lakshmi Parvati also lambasted Naidu alleging that his rule had pushed the state exchequer into debts and Reddy was attempting is trying to pull the state out of such a poor economic condition.

"Chandrababu Naidu took kickbacks and entered into Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) at higher prices. He resorted to corruption in everything, be it Amaravati capital, or PPAs, or special package for the state," she said.

Lakshmi Parvati is the widow of TDP founder N T Ramarao. At present, she is the general secretary of YSRCP. (ANI)

