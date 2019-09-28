YSRCP leader Lakshmi Parvathi at a press conference . Photo/ANI
YSRCP leader Lakshmi Parvathi at a press conference . Photo/ANI

YSRCP leader Parvathi takes jibe at Naidu over alleged illegal guest house on Krishna river

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 20:23 IST

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Taking a swipe at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP leader Lakshmi Parvathi on Saturday said that she is ready to collect donations and build a house for him.
"I am ready to collect donations and build a house for him. As a mother in law, I can do that much favour for him. What is the need of residing in an unauthorised house?" she said while addressing a press conference here.
Parvathi was referring to the guest house on the banks of river Krishna in which former Naidu is residing and has been in the controversy since YSRCP was in opposition. It was alleged that the guest house was constructed illegally. After coming to power, the YSRCP government has served notices to Naidu asking him to vacate the property and allow its demolition.
Lakshmi Parvati further alleged that Chandrababu Naidu's tenure was filled with corruption. She alleged that Chandrababu was involved in corruption to the tune of several crores and in order to cover that up, Naidu was targetting Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy's government with the baseless allegations.
"Jagan is completely focused on his targets, like Arjuna in Mahabharata who focused on the bird's eye. Jagan is trying to bring Gandhi's Gram Swarajya through village secretariats", she added.
Lakshmi Parvati also lambasted Naidu alleging that his rule had pushed the state exchequer into debts and Reddy was attempting is trying to pull the state out of such a poor economic condition.
"Chandrababu Naidu took kickbacks and entered into Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) at higher prices. He resorted to corruption in everything, be it Amaravati capital, or PPAs, or special package for the state," she said.
Lakshmi Parvati is the widow of TDP founder N T Ramarao. At present, she is the general secretary of YSRCP. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 20:31 IST

BJP CEC to meet on Sunday, likely to finalise first list for...

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A meeting of BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) will take place on Sunday to finalise the list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 20:13 IST

Isolate nations that promote, abet terror: VP Naidu

Mount Abu (Rajasthan)[India], Sept 28 (ANI): Describing terror as the enemy of humanity, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday called upon the world leaders to isolate nations that promote and abet terror.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 20:11 IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in Ganderbal

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): One terrorist was killed in a joint operation of the security forces in Trunkhal in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 20:11 IST

Pilot project at Rae Bareli coach factory to usher 'Industry 4.0'

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A pilot project for ushering 'Industry 4.0' -- a concept about automation, interconnectivity and data exchange to boost productivity -- has been launched for implementation at the Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Rae Bareli.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 20:09 IST

I accept taking donations from Mathew Samuel, says Kakoli Ghosh...

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Saturday said that she accepts taking "donations" from journalist Mathew Samuel who had broadcast a sting on his Narada news portal in 2016.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 20:06 IST

UP: CMO caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Hari Om Srivastava was caught red-handed while taking bribe by a team of Vigilance Department (VB) on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 20:05 IST

Siddharamaiah lost because of his stubborn attitude: Karnataka...

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Saturday said that former chief minister Siddharamaiah lost the elections due to his stubborn attitude and inside party politics.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 20:04 IST

Delhi: Onion being sold for Rs 23.9/kg

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): In a bid to get some relief to the people from high prices of onion, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday said the government has started selling onions for Rs 23.9/kg through 70 mobile vans across the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:55 IST

Delhi: People gather in large numbers outside airport to welcome PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): People turned up in large numbers outside Palam Technical Airport to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is returning after a week-long visit US visit.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:49 IST

Delhi HC to hear bail plea of DK Shivakumar on Sept 30

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Delhi High Court has decided to hear the bail plea of senior Congress leader from Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, on September 30, who is currently in Tihar Jail in a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:33 IST

Gadkari to inaugurate phase-3 of Delhi-Meerut expressway on Monday

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate phase-3 of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway project on September 30, following which commuters will be able to reach Dasna from Hapur within 20 minutes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 19:30 IST

Uttar Pradesh CM meets students from J-K

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Saturday interacted with students from Jammu and Kashmir living in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Aligarh.

Read More
iocl