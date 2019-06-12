YSRCP leader says meeting between Jagan Mohan Reddy and Narasimha Rao was a "courtesy meeting"

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): The meeting between BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy was nothing more than a courtesy, said YSR Congress Party leader Manoj Kothari on Wednesday.

"This is just a normal courtesy meeting between the two leaders. They met because GVL Narasimha is also a senior politician and he wanted to congratulate Reddy on becoming the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh," Kothari told ANI here.

Narasimha Rao met Jagan Mohan Reddy at his official residence and held a closed-door meeting with him on Tuesday.

He added there are no talks of YSRCP joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the centre and rubbished media reports which claim a coalition is about to take place.

"Whatever news is coming in the newspapers or electronic media are false, they haven't come from anywhere. We are not a part of the NDA government, Jagan Mohan Reddy has got a good number of seats in his own name in Andhra Pradesh," Kothari said.

On being asked whether there were chances of YSRCP joining BJP in the future, Kothari said, "Reports in media come and go, this is a matter which we cannot speak about. That is for Jagan Mohan Reddy to decide, I can't comment on that." (ANI)

