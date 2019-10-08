YSRCP misusing funds from Centre for propaganda

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lanka Dinakar on Tuesday accused YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh for using funds from Centre for their propaganda activities.

"Funds from Central Government under Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan for running the Mandal Parishad Schools are misused by painting YSRCP party colours," read a statement by BJP leader Lanka Dinakar.

The BJP leader urged the Andhra Pradesh government to spend funds from Centre for improving infrastructure and quality of rural education.

"Andhra Pradesh Government should use funds for improving infrastructure and quality in rural education for the deprived and underprivileged students rather than wasting the public money of the exchequer," he said.

"Earlier we had also raised objections against YSRCP for painting their party colours on Village Secretariats in Andhra Pradesh where the local body funds are being devolved to the Panchayats directly without any intervention of State Governments," he added.

The BJP leader also criticised the Andhra Pradesh government on the recent incident in Vijayawada where motor vehicle inspectors and constables were seen pasting stickers of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on autos.

"Public servants like the police are being used by the Andhra Pradesh Government for pasting party coloured stickers on autos. Does a traffic constable work to control the traffic on the roads or to paste the YSRCP posters on autos?' he added. (ANI)

