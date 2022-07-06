footer close header add
YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy sitting with his legs dipped in the drain (Photo/ANI)
YSRCP MLA enters open drain as mark of protest against civic authorities

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2022 17:34 IST


Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): A Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader on Tuesday stepped into an overflowing sewer in Nellore as a mark of protest against the civic authorities for delaying the drainage system's long-pending cleaning and maintenance.
The ruling party's MLA, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, sat beside the drain in Umma Reddy Gunta, with his legs dipped in the open sewage staging his displeasure with the local administration's callousness towards the drainage problem.

Expressing his disappointment, Reddy said that despite requesting the officials several times to clean it, they didn't listen to him.
He demanded the officials draft a proper time frame for the completion of the work and give it to him in writing.
He added that if they fail to clean it, he will come again and sit here. (ANI)

