YSRCP MLA slams TDP for criticising housing scheme

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Slamming the opposition TDP for criticising the government's housing scheme, YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday said the previous regime led by N Chandrababu Naidu had planned Amaravati region only for the rich people and did not allot even a single acre of land for the poor.

"The then TDP government had not allotted even a single acre of land for the poor. TDP government had allotted lands in the Amaravati region to different organisations at different prices," he told reporters.

"The government organisations were given lands at exorbitant prices. Private companies, which had given commissions to N Chandrababu Naidu, were given lands at throwaway prices," he alleged.

The MLA said the state government of the day is planning to distribute 25 lakh 'pattas' on Ugadi (Telugu New Year day). As a part of that, a government order is issued to allot 1,251 acres of land in Amaravati region for houses to 54,307 beneficiaries in the region.

Reddy said: "The YSRCP government will develop the region as 'Bahu Jana Amaravati' or 'Sarva Jana Amaravati.' This allotment of houses for the poor will increase the population in the area in a short span of time. And the beneficiaries will be BPL families from SC, ST, OBC and minority communities."

The Mangalagiri MLA clarified that the CRDA Act has provisions for using 5 per cent of land in the Amaravati area for housing for the poor. Accordingly, 2,600 acres of land can be used for housing for the poor.

He also said that he would appeal to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to construct the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at Amaravati. (ANI)

