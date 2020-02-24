YSRCP MP accuses N Chandrababu Naidu of doing cheap politics, says TDP workers behind attack on him

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 24 (ANI): YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh on Monday said that the person who was hit by his convoy has accepted that the mishap was not intentional, but happened accidentally.

He, however, rued that his convoy was intentionally blocked and attacked by a group of women, who claim to be Amaravati Woman JAC members. "These women were, in fact, active members of the TDP," he said.

"I was going to Amaravati temple town to attend the chariot festival. At that time, accidentally a person was hit. I apologised to him and made arrangements to admit him in the hospital," he said.

He said that he has asked the police to file appropriate cases against those who attacked him. "They acted with casteist arrogance. It is definitely atrocity on me. N Chandrababu Naidu is doing cheap politics," he said.

The YSRCP MP said that he was abused by a group of people while he was on way to his car after attending the festival. "I maintained the restraint," said Suresh.

"Meanwhile, some other women came to our vehicle and poured chilli powder on us. My gunmen pushed me into the car. These women also beat my associates. I have all the videos. I am not lying," he said.

He said: "They don't respect Dalits. At least, they should respect my position as an MP. They are not letting me or any of our people in the capital area. It is a conspiracy of the TDP. That is why Galla Jayadev and Alapati Rajendra Prasad reached there within minutes," he said.

Suresh, who was talking to ANI, said: "We released all the videos with us, which clearly show what happened yesterday. It is they who came to us. We did not go to them. We have no intention to quarrel with them. When they were hurling abuses, we left that place."

Claiming that this was the second attack on him, he said the government whip Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, MLA Kaila Anil Kumar, and MLA Vidadala Rajani have also been attacked.

"A few days ago, our MLA Roja was surrounded and stopped. She was also abused," he said. (ANI)

