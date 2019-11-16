YSRCP to press for special status to Andhra in Parliament's winter session

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): YSR Congress Party said it will raise the matter of special status to Andhra Pradesh during the upcoming session of Parliament.

The decision was taken at a parliamentary party meeting of YSRCP at party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy's camp office here.

"The party will be raising the matter of special category status, other promises made at the time of bifurcation (of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh) and funds to be released for various projects," an MP said after the meeting.

Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) which exited the first stint of the Modi government and snapped ties with NDA is unlikely to raise the special status issue in the Parliament.

During a media interaction, TDP MPs on Friday said that "now the onus is on YSRCP which is the fourth-largest party in the parliament" to raise the issue.

The winter session of Parliament starts on November 18 and continue till December 13. (ANI)

