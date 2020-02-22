YSRCP Trade Union president demands arrest of former labour minister K Atchen Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): YSRCP Trade Union Congress president P Gowtham Reddy on Friday demanded the arrest of former labour minister and TDP leader K Atchen Naidu.

He demanded YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to expose the ESI scam and collect the money swindled by Naidu.

"Andhra Pradesh Vigilance and Enforcement Officials have identified that big scam took place since past six years in purchases of medicines, machinery and furniture. Those involved in ESI scam in Telangana state are said to be involved in the same scam in Andhra Pradesh too. Further, the then labour minister and TDP leader K Atchen Naidu said that he had followed the procedure like that of Telangana," Reddy told ANI.

The officials of Vigilance Department in Andhra Pradesh have found huge irregularities in the purchase of medicines and other equipment by ESI from 2014 to 2019.

These irregularities have been found in purchases for four ESI hospitals, three diagnostic centres and 78 ESI dispensaries by vigilance sleuths after studying records.

However, K Atchen Naidu has accused the ruling YSR Congress Party of indulging in 'mud-slinging' against him in connection with the alleged irregularities in ESI procurements.

Reddy said that the three companies for which contracts were given belong to the same person, and the then minister Atchen Naidu recommended those companies.

"Facts will come out if the former minister is arrested and inquired," Reddy said.

Gowtham Reddy alleged that Rs 300 crores, which belong to the labour department were diverted by the then CM N Chandrababu Naidu for 'Pasupu-Kumkuma' a welfare scheme that was just launched before the elections to woo the DWCRA women.

"Misappropriation of those funds also should be inquired," he demanded. (ANI)

