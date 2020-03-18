YSRCP trying to twist SC verdict on local body polls: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday flayed the ruling YSRCP leaders that they are twisting even the Supreme Court verdict on the postponement of local body elections.

Earlier YSRCP MLA Ambati Rambabu told reporters, during a press meet: "The apex court passed serious comments on the conduct of the SEC and pointedly questioned as to how can the SEC postpone elections on one hand and continue MCC. The Court felt that there must be political colours and said in unequivocal words that all development works can be carried out without any interruption."

The Supreme Court has said that the decision on future dates to conduct elections should be done in consultation with the state government.

However, Naidu alleged that YSRCP is trying to cover up its mistakes.

Naidu said that the SEC has postponed the local body elections only for the reason of coronavirus spread.

Naidu accused that the YSRCP government is acting irresponsibly in dealing with containing the coronavirus.

He asked whether the state govt has any count of foreign passengers to the state. According to central government statistics, almost 11,000 passengers from foreign countries came to India.

"Whether the state government has established any quarantine facility for them? Whether any medical tests are administered to them?" he asked. (ANI)

