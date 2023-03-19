YSRCP will not return to power in Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday said that the results in the state Legislative Council elections clearly indicate that YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will not return to power again.

"The results in the latest results of the Legislative Council elections clearly indicate that rebellion began among the voters but not a change," Chandrababu Naidu said.

Thanking the voters for giving a victory to the TDP in the polling held for the Graduates constituencies in the Upper House, Chandrababu Naidu told media persons here that the results clearly indicate the anti-incumbency among the people.

Terming it a people's victory, the TDP supremo said that by electing the party candidates the people have reposed complete faith and confidence in the party.

Observing that the people have predicted the future of the state a couple of days before the Ugadi, Chandrababu said that the election results reflect the inconceivable pain of a government employee, the suffering of a farmer, an underprivileged, the common man and a student who are over-burdened with rising prices.

"The agony of an average person living in fear under an anarchic regime is completely reflected in these election results," the former chief minister said.

He further hit out at the state CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and alleged that the latter believes in "money and muscle power".

"The Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, always believes in money and muscle power and in indulging in atrocities. He transformed all the elections in these four years only as selections," Mr Chandrababu said, adding that the YSRCP will soon disappear into oblivion.

Terming the latest polls as a war between Jagan and the five crore people of the state, the TDP supremo said that, "The destruction that he caused to the state and the large-scale corruption will certainly teach him a fitting lesson."



Chandrababu also claimed that senior IAS and IPS officers are becoming "partners" in the "crimes" being committed by Jagan.

"The YSRCP will not be in power again and expressed concern that even senior IAS and IPS officers too are becoming partners in the crimes being committed by Mr Jagan. Though the courts have pulled up this government several times, the ruling party leaders have not learnt any lessons," he remarked.

He slammed the YSRCP government for imposing restrictions on the opposition.

"Democracy has certain checks and balances and the ruling party should follow them religiously to win the people's confidence. Are the four pillars of democracy functioning in the state now," he further said.

Chandrababu also said that the executive system that is to implement the decisions taken by the legislature is totally getting "nullified".

"Even the directions of the Election Commission are not being honoured and. The bureaucrats are resorting to atrocities only to win the confidence of Jagan. How dare the officials are, not to hand over the declaration form to the candidate who won the polls," the TDP supremo asked adding that the bureaucrats should be partners in progress but not partners in committing the crime.

The Graduates constituencies polls covered 108 Assembly segments and 5,000 to 25,000 voters cast their ballot in each segment, the former chief minister said and stated that money, silver articles and other material were distributed to the voters everywhere.

"Even voters were enrolled with fake graduate certificates," he claimed and further added, "How Jagan can dishonour the directions of the poll panel and how Ram Gopal Reddy, who was declared elected in the polls, was illegally arrested after subjecting him to torture."

The TDP state unit president Atchen Naidu, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Payyavula Kesav, the party MLA Nimmakayala China Rajappa, the party politburo member Varla Ramaiah, and the former minister Kanna Laxminarayana were present at the media conference. (ANI)

