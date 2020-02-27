YSRCP workers attacked me with slippers at Visakhapatnam airport, says Chandrababu Naidu

Vishakapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday alleged that YSRCP workers blocked and attacked him with slippers at the Visakhapatnam airport, while he was on his way to carry out "Praja Chaitanya Yatra".

"I came here to people whose lands were taken and we were given the permission by the Visakhapatnam Police for my visit. YSRCP rowdies blocked me who had come from Pulivendula (Rayalaseema) and Vijayawada," Naidu told ANI.

The former Chief Minister said that he was attacked with slippers and water packets.

"I know Visakhapatnam citizens, they are very peaceful and good people. They never do such kind of activities. YSRCP 'gundas' have thrown slippers and water packets on me and on my vehicle. I am in Z+ category security. Police did not stop them and failed to maintain law and order," said Naidu.

He said that police allowed the YSRCP supporters to come here. Naidu questioned their presence there and said, "Police are supporting the YSRCP 'gundas'. I have been in politics for 40 years now and I never witnessed such an incident. I allowed him (Jagan Mohan Reddy) when he was on his padayatra," Chandrababu added.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leader and MLA Ambati Rambabu slammed Chandrababu Naidu for trying to create a rift between different regions.

He said that the people at Vishakhapatnam Airport opposed TDP Chief as he went there to propagate against Visakhapatnam as executive capital of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

