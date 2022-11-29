YSRTP chief Sharmila's car towed away with her sitting inside by Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 29 (ANI): YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila was on Tuesday detained by the Hyderabad Police when she was approaching Pragati Bhavan to gherao the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

She was detained from Somajiguda and brought to SR Nagar Police station in Hyderabad.



Before Sharmila was detained, Police towed away her car with the help of a crane, even as she was sitting inside it protesting against the Telangana CM KCR.

Meanwhile, Sharmila's husband Anil Kumar arrived at SR Nagar police station to meet her after was detained from Somajiguda.



"We have every right to protest," Kumar told reporters.



Last month, YS Sharmila, YSR Telangana Party president and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project in Telangana and described it as India's biggest scam.

Sharmila alleged that a major part of the money invested in the Rs 80,500-crore project was embezzled.

Addressing a press conference, Sharmila said, "I am here to highlight the biggest scam in India. Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project scam is bigger as it is not just virtual money but also physical money that has cost the exchequer. The tune of money involved is Rs 1.2 Lakh crore."

She further claimed that the irrigation project was originally the idea of her father YS Rajasekhara Reddy, but has now been mangled.

"Kaleshwaram Project was the brainchild of my father but it has been distorted in every form. Of the Rs 1.2 lakh crore invested in this, around Rs 1 lakh crore came from central financial institutions. We met CBI Director and he assigned a DIG rank officer to look into the corruption: added Sharmila.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in June 2019 inaugurated the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation project in Bhupalpally district, billed as the world's largest multi-stage lift irrigation scheme. The Project was mired in controversies since its inception.

With an estimated cost of Rs 80,500 crore, the KLIP is the costliest irrigation project taken up by a state. It is designed to benefit farmers in the district of Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Warangal, Medak, Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy. (ANI)

