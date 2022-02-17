Yuva Telangana Party merges with BJP, aims to wipe off TRS

New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): With a view to consolidating the voter base against Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party in the state, the Yuva Telangana Party has merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana on Wednesday.

Yuva Telangana Party's founder J Balakrishna and leader Rani Rudramadevi formally merged with BJP at the Constitution Club in New Delhi in the presence of BJP General Secretary Vinod Tavde and BJP state president B Sanjay Kumar.

On this occasion, BJP's National General Secretary Vinod Tavde said, "Today, we have decided to merge with Yuva Telangana Party. If one remembers, Telangana state-building movement was launched by the students of YTP. Many lives were sacrificed then and today when all these youths are joining together with us, we feel happy. I think that now the struggle of BJP there against TRS will be stronger. And we will soon see a BJP government in Telangana."

Yuva Telangana Party leader also lauded Centre for empowering women in the country.

Rudramadevi said, "After India's independence, especially in the last 7 years, no government had given so much importance to women. The Centre appointed eight women governors till date. Moreover, four women became chief ministers and 11 women became union ministers. But, in our Telangana, in the first year, not a single woman became a minister in any Union ministry. So on behalf of all the women, I thank the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is giving so much importance to women's welfare."



She highlighted BJP's works and decisions over the past seven years and hoped that in future, the Bharatiya Janata Party government will be formed in Telangana.

"Bharatiya Janata Party has taken very dynamic decisions in 7 years, be it voicing for Citizenship (Amendment) Act, scrapping Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir, triple talaq, speaking on the minimum age limit of marriage, constructing Ram temple etc. All these dynamic decisions have been taken by Bharatiya Janata Party in these 7 years. All over India, we have faith in Bharatiya Janata Party," the YTP leader said.

"In Telangana too, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sanjay Bandi of our state, we will focus and work together like a worker of Bharatiya Janata Party and in future we will form the BJP government in Telangana," she added.

Yuva Telangana Party President J Balakrishnan said, "We wish to free people of Telangana from TRS's regime. Corruption has prevailed in the state because of TRS. It is troubling people a lot. Hence, we decided to opt for this move. We will try our best to form a BJP government in Telangana with our youth."

This development holds importance as the next Telangana legislative assembly election is scheduled to be held in 2023 to elect all 119 members of the state's Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

