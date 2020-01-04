Zameer Ahmed Khan slams G Somashekhar Reddy for his comment on minorities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Chamarajpet MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Saturday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA G Somashekhar Reddy for his 'We are 80 per cent, you are 18 per cent, do not oppose Citizenship Amendment Act' remark, saying, "no secular-minded person will think like that."

"He is just trying to destroy the peace of the country. India is a secular country where Hindu, Muslims, Christians and Sikhs are living peacefully. He is a stupid person," Khan said while speaking to media in Bengaluru.

"We will file a complaint on the same soon," he added.

On Friday, the BJP MLA had apparently threatened 'minority' Muslims against participating in anti-CAA protests, saying that opposing the new Citizenship Act will not be good for them and they will have to face serious repercussions.

Earlier, Bengaluru BJP MP Tejaswi Surya reportedly called those who oppose CAA as "puncturewalas".

The CAA seeks to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

