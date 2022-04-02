Preparations for Ramzan pace up across India

Mumbai/Lucknow/New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Mohammed Ali road market in Mumbai was decked up with huge stocks for Ramazan celebrations ahead of the festival including fruits, shawls, dates, fabrics, dry fruits, on Saturday.



Customers queued up in hundreds in the busy lanes of the street as the preparations started for the holy month of Ramadan.



People in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh offered evening prayers as they waited to see a glimpse of the moon. Lucknow Eidgah Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed and others used binoculars, and mini telescopes to spot the moon and thus declared the first Roza.



"We have spotted Ramdan 'Chand' (moon) in Lucknow, tomorrow we will observe the first 'Roza'. I extend my wishes to everyone," said Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed

People in Delhi also bought Ramzan delicacies and paced up the preparations.



"Everything's running at full speed. The pandemic broke our business but now by God's grace we are on track again. We are really happy to see the increased footfall in the markets," said Amir, a local shopkeeper.

Ramzan includes a breaking of the dawn-to-dusk fast. This annual observance is regarded as one of the five pillars of Islam. It lasts between one sighting of the crescent moon and the next. (ANI)