President pitches for varsities contributing to Universities' Social Responsibility

Ranchi[Jharkhand], Sept 30 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that universities should contribute towards Universities' Social Responsibility (USR) and at least five students from each of them should go to nearby villages at an interval of about two months and communicate with the villagers about welfare and development schemes of the central and state government.

Addressing the 33rd convocation of Ranchi University here today, Kovind said Jharkhand has the potential to become a developed state on the basis of its potential and talent of its youth.

"Jharkhand is home to 40 per cent of the country's mineral reserves and many big public and private sector industries are here. There are many tourist attractions. The state has also many good educational institutions. On the strength of many such characteristics and the talent of youth, it has the potential to become a developed state," the President said.

Noting that Ranchi University has established Department of Ethnic and Regional Languages in 1980 to preserve and promote languages and culture of the state, Kovind said five tribal languages - Kudukh, Mundari, Santhali, Ho and Kharia - are at present taught in the university.

He said knowledge of tribal languages and cultures should be used to connect with the community and for fostering development.

"We should learn from tribal communities and meet our needs in harmony with nature.

According to an official release, he said Ranchi University can make a valuable contribution by encouraging research on tribal culture and civilisation.

He urged Ranchi University to pay special attention to Universities' Social Responsibility (USR).


