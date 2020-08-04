Ram temple bhoomi puja a historical, emotional day for all Indians, dream getting fulfilled: Advani

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Senior BJP leader LK Advani, who led a rath yatra in 1990 for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, said on Tuesday that a dream close to his heart is getting fulfilled with bhoomi puja for the temple on Wednesday and it was an historical and emotional day for him and all Indians.

Advani said it was his belief that the temple will inspire all Indians to imbibe Lord Ram's virtues and it will represent India as a strong prosperous, peaceful, and harmonious nation with justice for all, an exclusion of none for ushering "Ram Rajya".

In a video message, the former Deputy Prime Minister said sometimes significant dreams in one's life take a long time to fruition and when they are finally realised, the wait becomes very worthwhile.

"Sometimes significant dreams in one's life take a long time to fruition. But when they are finally realised, the wait becomes very worthwhile. One such dream was close to my heart is now getting fulfilled. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is laying the foundation stone for the construction of Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya the birthplace of Shri Ram," he said.

The BJP leader said that a grand temple for Lord Ram at Ramjanmbhoomi has been "a desire and mission for the BJP".

"It is indeed a historical and emotional day not only for me but for all Indians. It is my belief that this temple will inspire all Indians to imbibe his virtues. It is also my belief that Shri Ram Temple will represent India as a strong prosperous, peaceful, and harmonious nation with justice for all, an exclusion of none so that we can truly usher Ram rajya, the epitome of good governance. May Shri Ram bless India and its people always. Jai Shri Ram!" he said.

Advani said that rath yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya helped galvanise the aspirations, energies, and passions of countless participants.

"I feel humbled that during Ramjanmbhoomi movement destiny made me perform a pivotal duty in the form of Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990 which helped galvanise, aspirations, energies and passions of its countless participants," he said.

"On this auspicious occasion, I want to express my gratitude to saints, leaders, and people from India and the world over who made valuable contribution and sacrifices in the Ramjanmbhoomi movement," he added.

Advani said that Lord Ram occupies an esteemed place in India's cultural and civilization heritage and is embodiment grace, dignity and decorum.

The nonagenarian BJP leader said that due to the decisive verdict of the Supreme Court in November 2019 the construction of Ram temple is getting started in an environment of tranquillity.

"This will go a long way in strengthening the bond between Indians. Shri Ram occupies an esteemed place in India's cultural and civilization heritage and is embodiment grace, dignity and decorum," he said.

Sources said that Advani is likely to join the bhoomi pujan through video conferencing.

The construction of Ram temple will begin in Ayodhya after the ceremony to lay the foundation stone. (ANI)

