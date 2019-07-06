Saibaba Sansthan to pay its employees as per 7th pay commission

Shirdi (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Saibaba Sansthan Trust on Thursday has announced its decision to give all its employees salaries as per the Seventh Pay Commission, implemented by the central and state government.

"The Trust has decided to implement this decision retrospectively from 1st January 2016," Saibaba Sansthan Trust spokesperson said on Thursday.

Arrears of the employees will be paid in cash in the current month, said the spokesperson. (ANI)

