Search and Rescue Teams recover 5 decomposed body of Assam based labourers missing from Arunachal Pradesh

Kurung Kumey (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Search and Rescue teams in Arunachal Pradesh recovered five decomposed bodies of the Assam-based labourers who went missing from BRO road, Huri in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district on July 5, Arunachal Pradesh police informed on Friday.

"So far five decomposed bodies have recovered and the Search and Rescue team rescued 10 labourers," said Nighee Bengia, Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district.

"Five decomposed dead bodies were found in the stiff and deep dense forest in between Huri to Tapa areas. One Hikmat Ali was drown in the Furak river. Now total death count reached to six and as per the statements of rescued labourers, the confirmed dead bodies have been identified as Forizul Haque alias Turu, Moijal Haque, Sohar Ali alias Rustom Ali, Abul Hussain, while one body is yet to be identified through its clothes," Bengia added.

He further said that the dead bodies were found from different locations on different dates, i.e., one on July 25, three on July 26 and one on July 28.

"All the decomposed dead bodies could not be retrieved due to several reasons. The Search teams have taken only photos and videos which could not be shared," he further said adding that the IAF choppers who joined the rescue team on July 23 were also suspended due to inclement weather.



"Still the lAf choppers are waiting for good weather so that they continue the rescue operation," the Deputy Commissioner added.

Bengia joined the search and rescue operation at Huri on July 26 and inspected the places in the jungle where at least seven rescued labourers crossed the Furak river and the place where one Wajid Ali was supposed to stay.

He physically monitored the search and rescue operation teams and directed the Police, SDRF and the local teams to continue the search and rescue operation till all the remaining missing labourers are found alive or dead.

Later, he also visited the five rescued labourers at the District Hospital, Koloriang and enquired about their health conditions after returning from Huri.

Earlier on July 24, the Deputy Commissioner had informed that 10 labourers were rescued till then.

All 19 were missing since July 5 from the project site and the body of one labourer was found in a nearby Faruk river. The Damin circle area is located along the India-China border.

Damin is about 130 km from Koloriang and the construction site is another 15 km from Damin. The LAC with China is about 80 km from Damin, the last administrative circle in that area, officials said. (ANI)

