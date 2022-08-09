Shah to e-launch onboarding of cooperatives on GeM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 8 (ANI): Union Home minister Amit Shah will e-launch the onboarding of cooperatives on the GeM portal on Tuesday in New Delhi.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and President of the National Cooperative Union of India (NCUI) Dileep Sanghani will also be present at the programme organised by the Ministry of Cooperation, the NCUI and GeM.

With this e-launch, all eligible cooperatives will be able to start placing orders on the GeM portal, an official statement said. Recently, the Ministry of Cooperation in its advisory had made the NCUI the nodal agency to facilitate onboarding of cooperatives and coordinating with GeM authorities.



NCUI has compiled a list of cooperatives with turnover or deposits of Rs 100 crore and forwarded this information to GeM for starting the onboarding process. 589 cooperatives have been shortlisted as eligible for onboarding.

NCUI has written to all cooperative federations and conducted virtual meets of national and state federations and of eligible cooperatives sector-wise to apprise them about the benefits of the GeM portal. A joint task force of NCUI and GeM officials has been formed to call/mail individual cooperatives to urge them for onboarding and handhold for registration. A Helpdesk of the GeM technical team has been established at NCUI to help cooperatives with the entire process, the statement said.

GeM has been set up as the National procurement portal to provide an end-to-end online marketplace for Central and state governments. (ANI)

