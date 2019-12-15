Shiv Sena opposing projects they agreed upon when with us: Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 15 (ANI): Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that all the decisions in the previous government were taken in consultation with the Shiv Sena but now the party is opposing those very decisions.

"Earlier, Shiv Sena was with us and all the decisions were taken together. Now, the same Shiv Sena is opposing all those decisions and stopping work," Fadnavis said in a press conference here.

He said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has held several cabinet meetings but still has not taken any decision for granting relief to farmers.

"This government is also stopping all the work and taking reviews. No investment will come under this government. This government is starting something and later pulling away from it. How will any work get done under this government?" he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stopped several government projects in Maharashtra and put several others under the lens for review after assuming power in the state.

Fadnavis also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'Savarkar' remark and demanded an apology.

"Rahul Gandhi has given a statement on Veer Savarkar. Rahul Gandhi does not know anything about Veer Savarkar. Rahul Gandhi must apologise for his statement. Shiv Sena leaders love Veer Savarkar but what are they doing now," he said.

The comment comes after Rahul Gandhi, refusing to apologise for his 'rape in India' remark, said that he is 'not Rahul Savarkar'. (ANI)

