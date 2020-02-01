Sitharaman proposes measures to improve Railways infrastructure

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Enlisting the achievements of Railways within 100 days of assumption of the current government, Finance Minister Sitharaman has proposed five measures for optimisation of costs including setting up a large solar power capacity alongside the rail tracks, on the land owned by the Railways.

The other four measures are -- four station re-development projects and operation of 150 passenger trains would be done through the PPP mode, more Tejas type trains will connect iconic tourist destinations, high-speed trains between Mumbai to Ahmedabad would be actively pursued and 148 km long Bengaluru Suburban transport project at a cost of Rs 18600 crore, would have fares on the metro model.

Central Government would provide 20 per cent of the equity and facilitate external assistance up to 60 per cent of the project cost.

With an aim to build a seamless national cold supply chain for 'perishables', the Minister also proposed that the Indian Railways will set up a "Krishi Rail"- through PPP arrangements. There will be refrigerated coaches in the express and Freight trains as well she said.

Sitharaman today presented her second Union Budget. In the longest Union Budget speech in history, Sitharaman talked about tax regime, finance, agriculture, irrigation, water, sanitation, healthcare, education, infrastructure, women, digital connectivity among others. (ANI)

