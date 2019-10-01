Six NDFB(S) terrorists arrested in Assam

Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Indian Army in a joint operation with Assam Police apprehended six terrorists from Kokrajhar district here on Monday.

The terrorists were nabbed while the security personnel were conducting operations against National Democratic Front of Bodoland [NDFB(S)] terrorists in Ripu Reserve Forest of Kokrajhar district yesterday.

On a reliable tip-off about the presence of terrorists">NDFB(S) terrorists in the area, the security personnel carried out multiple attacks.

According to officials, in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, the ambush party noticed six individuals moving suspiciously in the area.

On being challenged, they attempted to escape. However, the troops swiftly nabbed all six of them after a short pursuit.

Notably, one M16 Assault Rifle, six 7.65 mm pistols, 12 magazines, ammunition, medicines, rations, along with several other warlike and administrative stores have been seized by the security personnel from the incident site.

The six terrorists">NDFB(S) terrorists have been identified as Bahaigya Basumatary, Rubiram Goyary, Ranjolal Wary, Julesh Musharay, Sailen Borgoyary and Rajesh Narzary. (ANI)

