62 Rashtria Rifles distributes food items among needy in Shopian

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): When the world is fighting against COVID-19 and every man and machinery is trying to make living easy for the people across the country, in a noble act 62 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army on Saturday distributed rice and other food items among the needy in Shopian.

Soldiers and officers went to different locations and put up awareness posters regarding coronovirus, in a bid to educate the people about the precautions to be taken to contain the spread of virus.

Locals of the area hailed the efforts of the Army who came forward in the hour of crisis. Army also distributed masks and hand sanitizers among the local population.

Meanwhile, a dedicated 24x7 helpline centre has been set up in the Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission to address the ordeals faced by people from Jammu and Kashmir, who are stuck in Delhi and other states since the lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

