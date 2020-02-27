AICSAM championship from March 11 to 14 at Chandigarh

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Punjab's Sports Department is set to conduct trials here on Friday to select the state's athletic contingent for its participation in the All India Civil Services Athletics Meet (AICSAM) Championship slated from March 11 to 14 at Sports Complex, Sector 46, Chandigarh.

In a press communique released today, Sanjay Popli, Director, Sports, Punjab, said the trials will be conducted at the Polo Ground, Patiala, on February 28. The players need to report at the venue at 9 am.

Popli said the desirous players (government employees regular) to participate in the championship can take part in trials after obtaining the NOC from their respective departments. (ANI)

