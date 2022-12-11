IIT Madras organises 'Sports Carnival' for persons with disabilities

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 11 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras on Sunday organised a 'Sports Carnival' with the help of ICMR and TTK Center for Rehabilitation Research and Device Development (R2D2) For the people with disabilities.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, inaugurated the event being organized at the Student Activity Centre in IIT Madras Campus.

The carnival was titled 'Sports 4 All' and saw participation from over 200 players who come from Delhi, Nagpur, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and across Tamil Nadu, and most of them were trying out sports for the very first time in their life.

Persons with disabilities going to take part in a series of sports activities such as Wheelchair Badminton, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Cricket, wheelchair Racing, Rifle Shooting and Table Tennis among others.

Persons with disabilities and mental illness participated in the programs and enjoyed the sports event which witnessed events like singing and dancing also.





Sujatha Sreenivasan, a professor at the institute said, "We planned this sports carnival for the first time at IIT, Madras with the help of ICMR. Registration for the event began last month and we have received participation from a large number of people with disabilities."

"They all are excited to be a part of this Sports carnival," she said.

Justin Yesudas (Para Olympic player) said, "Everyone here is excited and happy to be a part of this sports event. A lot of persons with disabilities can also play any game like a normal person."

"Am so glad to be in this place. I can see everything with excitement. I will learn and try to take this idea to Europe and teach them to do it even in European Countries," Francis, a visitor from Germany.

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras told ANI, "We are doing this Sports 4 All' programme for persons with disabilities. "We have already done a lot in new technology for the benefit of the people with disabilities, and work on other new projects is going on."

"This Sport's 4 all initiative will continue every year in IIT, Madras," Director Kamakoti said. (ANI)

