India all out for 165 against NZ in first test

Wellington [New Zealand], Feb 22 (ANI): New Zealand restricted India to a total of 165 runs as the visiting country lost five wickets in quick succession on the second day of first test at Basin Reserve here.

India, which managed to score 122/5 on the first day, lost the wicket of Rishabh Pant who was run out by Kiwi player Ajaz Patel in the beginning.

Later, Ravichandran Ashwin went for a duck while Ajinkya Rahane failed to score a half-century and went to pavilion after scoring 46 runs.

Ishant Sharma scored five runs whereas Mohammad Shami made 21 runs before getting out, taking India's total to 165 runs. (ANI)

