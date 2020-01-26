Our daughters broke 56 of 80 records in Khelo India Youth Games: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Jan 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the young women sports achievers and said 56 of 80 records during the recently-concluded Khelo India Youth Games were broken by "our daughters".

"You will be surprised to know that 80 records were broken during this sports event. And I am proud that out of these 80, 56 were broken by our daughters. These laurels have been recorded in the name of our daughters," PM Modi said in his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat'.

He said it was very pleasant to learn that the participation of athletes in the 'Khelo India Games' was rising year after year.

"This also tells you about the increasing inclination towards sports in our school children," he added.

Assam's Shivangi Sarma won five golds and two silver medals in swimming events.

Manipur's Martina Devi was crowned champion in the U-17 weightlifting in 81kg category.

Maharashtra had finished at the top of the medals tally winning 256 medals (78 gold, 77 silver, 101 bronze) in the games held from January 10 to 22 at Guwahati. The games saw the participation of 6,484 young athletes in 20 disciplines. (ANI)

