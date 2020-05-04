Tasmac outlets in Tamil Nadu to open from May 7

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced the reopening of Tasmac outlets (state-run liquor shops) from May 7, except in Covid-19 containment zones.

The shops has been closed for more than a month following the lockdown orders to contain coronavirus.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed the opening of liquor shops in all red, green and orange zones besides containment zones.

Liquor shops opened today in several parts of the country after 40 days. (ANI)

