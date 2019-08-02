Tea planters in Dooars region facing extreme challenges due to heavy rainfall

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 02 (ANI): The tea industry has been adversely affected in Terai and Dooars region due to heavy rainfall. The tea planters are expecting over 10-15 per cent decline in production due to heavy rains.

The change in directions of the rivers from upstream has caused widespread land erosion in the tea estates. This year, the region has recorded one of the highest rainfall in the first fortnight of July in its history.

The heavy rainfall has adversely affected lands in the Terai and Dooars region. Due to heavy rainfall this year, almost 100 hectares of cropland has been lost due to erosion.

Secretary of North Bengal branch of Tea Association of India, Sumit Ghosh said, " The tea industry is staring at grim days ahead. With the impact caused by heavy rains, the tea croplands have been heavily eroded. Moreover, the workers are finding it difficult to work in estates due to waterlogging."

"The production is expected to decline by 10-15 per cent this month. The region has received over 50 inches of rainfall which has submerged many tea bushes, resulting in losses. We are expecting support from the government." Ghosh further added.

According to the tea planters, waterlogging for long-duration damages the roots of the tea bushes and it also further aggravates the risk of pest attack due to the heavy amount of moisture.

Pratap Kujur, a tea garden worker said, "Due to heavy rainfall this year, almost 100 hectares of cropland has been lost due to erosion."

The tea industry from the region is now expecting assistance from the government.

"The tea industry is facing a lot of challenges currently, in terms of logistics, connectivity and market prices. We have made representations to the government and we expect help from the government in this regard." Kujur added. (ANI)

