Teck park to set up at Karnataka State Open University in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Dr C N Ashwatha Narayana on Monday said a Technology park would be set up in Karnataka State Open University and also signed three MoUs.

While addressing an event 'The Big Tech Show@ Mysuru', Narayana said a 'Mysuru Experience Centre' which also gives a feel of the tech ecosystem of the city, will be established at the exhibition centre.

He said, "In the present day, cyber security is becoming essential for every person. The city of Mysuru should leverage the existing tech ecosystem and become a cyber security hub."

He further said that at least 15 companies should start their Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in the city.

Sharing experiences of his recent visit to Dubai World Expo, he told, "Investors are ready to invest in Karnataka in terms of lakhs of crores. In the same way, the state should grow 'Beyond Bengaluru' also to absorb the investment in the right way."

"Though Startups in the state are seeing major investments, 90 per cent of it is coming from outside and only 10 per cent is from domestic investors. But domestic investors should come forward to invest and make use of the opportunity to garner economic benefits," Minister said.

"The government is taking all measures to nurture the tech echo system evenly all across by introducing Engineering Research and development policy, Fab policy, providing land subsidy, power subsidy, mandatory 30 weeks of internship for engineering students among other measures," he said.



Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Electronics and IT who addressed virtually said, "Karnataka should become a state of 300 Billon Dollar economy by 2025 in line with Prime Narendra Modi's target of the country becoming a trillion-dollar digital economy by then."

B V Naidu, Chairperson, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) said that Rs 45 crore has been sanctioned by the government to set up a Common Facility Center in the city to promote the growth of innovative industries in the region.

Dr E V Ramana Reddy, ACS, Department of Electronics, Information Technology said that in the post-pandemic situation when 'work from home and work from anywhere' has become the norm, the city has tremendous potential to emerge as a Cyber Security Hub and to have GCC's.

The event witnessed the signing of three MoUs.

An MoU between Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) and Bherunda Foundation will work to attract Digital Economy investments into Mysuru and create employment opportunities. Royal Family of Mysuru will promote Mysuru towards this and work with KDEM.

Another MoU between KDEM and ISRO Satellite Centre (ISAC) will see to set up Cyber Ranges in key locations to make Karnataka the most favoured Engineering and Research and Development destination.

The third MoU between the Government of Karnataka and VMware will be to empower 1500 women with the skills required to return to their technology careers.

Later, Minister Narayana met Vidyashankar S, Vice-Chancellor, Karnataka State Open University, and discussed setting up an IT park in the building of 1 lakh square feet which belongs to the University. (ANI)

