Telangana: Drunk man climbs a bilboard frame in Siddipet, booked

Siddipet (Telangana) [India], January 12 (ANI): A man has been booked after a video of him went viral on social media on Thursday in which he could be seen "hanging from a billboard frame" in Telangana's Siddipet, the police said.



The dramatic scene that was reported on Wednesday caused a traffic jam causing trouble for commuters in Siddipet.

The police said that the man was drunk and a case has been registered against him for creating a public nuisance.

"The man was in a drunken condition. The incident occured yesterday evening. He was in a completely aberrated state. It's not about any double bedroom or anything. He was brought down and sent with his family members. We have registered a nuisance case against him," said Siddipet Police Commissioner N Swetha. (ANI)

