Telangana reports 503 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 1 (ANI): As many as 502 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths were reported in Telangana in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 2,70,318, including 9,627 active cases, and 2,59,230 discharges.



Telangana recorded three deaths in last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,461.

Meanwhile, India reported 31,118 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 94,62,810.

Of these, 4,35,603 are active cases, and 88,89,585 have recovered. With 482 new deaths, the cumulative toll mounted to 1,37,621. (ANI)

