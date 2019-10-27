TN: Devotees at Meenakshi Amman temple offer prayers for rescue of 2-yr-old

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 27 (ANI): On the auspicious day of Diwali this year, many devotees thronged the Meenakshi Amman Temple to offer prayers for the swift and safe rescue of the toddler who is currently stuck in a borewell in Trichy district.

Two-year-old Sujith Wilson has been stuck in a borewell in Trichy district since Friday and rescue operations are currently ongoing.

Santosh along with his family, like every year, went to Meenakshi Amman Temple to offer prayers on the occasion of Diwali, but this time, they also prayed for the successful rescue of the child.

"Every Diwali, I and my family visit Meenakshi Amman temple. But, we got to know about a boy named Sujith who slipped and fell into a deep well. He must be rescued alive and we all prayed for him today," he said.

Another devotee, Jitu, said, "We are in a state of sadness and we did not celebrate Diwali this morning. I came here today and prayed that the boy must be rescued alive and quickly."

The rescue operation of two-year-old boy, was delayed on Sunday due to rocks at the drilling site in Nadukattupatti in Trichy district.

More than six crews from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed to rescue the Wilson.

The child fell into a 25-feet borewell while he was playing near his house. Later, he slipped further down and is now stuck at 100 feet into the borewell.

A medical team is also providing oxygen to the boy from outside the borewell. (ANI)

