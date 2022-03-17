To prevent waterlogging during monsoon, Sisodia directs PWD to complete desilting before May 31

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Considering record rainfall of up to 110 mm rainfall per day last year, leading to serious waterlogging issues, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a review meeting with the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to take stock of the preparations and directed the concerned officials to take all preventive measures by the end of May to prevent any inconvenience to the public.

Along with this, he also reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects.

Sisodia had directed all the concerned departments including PWD to prepare short-term and long-term strategies to prevent waterlogging in the future.

The PWD has identified 147 hotspots of waterlogging and has started working on them.

The Deputy Chief Minister has directed the officials that the desilting work of all drains should be completed before May 31 and there should be no laxity.

In this review meeting officials shared an action plan to prevent waterlogging at different underpasses and flyovers.



"PWD is constructing an underground sump of 7.5 lakh litres capacity and a permanent pump house of 600 horsepower at Pul Pragladpur underpass. The construction work of the underground sump and pump house will be completed by the end of May. Along with this, 7 temporary pumps will also be installed here, which will have a total capacity of 500 horsepower," they said.

They further informed that the under Zakira Flyover PWD screen will be installed to stop the waste from the railways. The work of modification of the drain in the area around the Zakira underpass is also going on at a fast pace. Also, the storm drains coming from Nehru Nagar/Anand Parvat will be rerouted.

To eliminate the problem of waterlogging on IP Estate Ring Road, Opposite WHO Building, nine pumps will be installed as well as PWD will construct a 1.5 lakh litre sump and stormwater drain from the old IP power plant to the Yamuna. This construction work will be completed before the monsoon, the department said.

"Action plan of PWD to prevent waterlogging at Jahangirpuri Metro Station Road, includes the construction of a drain along with service road, reconstruction of old SW drain between the main road and Mukarba Chowk bound, along with the main road towards Ramgarh and Mahendra Park, etc. Remodelling of SW drain and construction of permanent pump house is also included," the department's press release informed.

Till a year ago, even if there was less rain, the situation of water logging arose under the Minto-Bridge.

Officials said that to overcome this, many permanent steps were taken by the department last year and despite the unexpected rains, people did not face water-logging here.

"This year, the Delhi government will set up an alternate drainage system and an automatic water pump to further improve its preparedness in this area," they said. (ANI)

