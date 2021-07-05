Under new Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, party will become a force of agitation: Dr Sravan Dasoju

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 5 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju on Monday said the Congress party in Telangana will be seen not just as a political party but also as an agitation force under the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy.

Dasoju said there is a need for a people's movement in Telangana to restore democracy and protect the constitution in the State.

Dasoju Sravan, AICC national spokesperson, while speaking to ANI said, "Once Revanth Reddy is sworn in as the TPCC president, the party will boost its force and expose the faults of KCR government with renewed energy and fight for the people."



The Congress spokesperson said he is expecting a huge number of people to join the swearing in ceremony which is going to be attended by important leaders of the Congress party on July 7.

Meanwhile, on June 30, the newly-elected Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy took a swipe at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said that the state will only develop if the CM KCR is defeated.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, he had said, "Telangana will only be developed if K Chandrashekar Rao is defeated. Telangana people are suffering due to both COVID-19 and KCR. There is a vaccine against COVID-19 but to get rid of KCR, election must come." (ANI)

