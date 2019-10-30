Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File photo)
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File photo)

Union Min Babul Supriyo slams Mamata after Visva-Bharati VC seeks Central security

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:17 IST

New Delhi (India), October 30 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Wednesday came down heavily on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after Visva-Bharati University Vice-Chancellor sought from the Centre to permanently deploy Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on its campus.
Speaking to ANI, Supriyo accused the Trinamool Congress government of making every institution in West Bengal its "political playfield".
"The TMC under Mamata Banerjee has planned to make every institution in West Bengal, their political playfield and that too in a violent manner," he said in response to a query regarding Visva-Bharati VC Bidyut Chakrabarty's request to Union HRD Ministry to deploy the central forces in the campus.
He said that it is again in Bengal that a university campus was facing a similar kind of threat that the governor of the state faced recently, following which, he was given central security.
He claimed that this shows that Banerjee has created "end number of examples to insult people" in such positions.
The Union Minister recalled an incident when he was gheraoed and confronted by Jadavpur University students and said that the Trinamool goons did not even spare West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, who was held hostage in a car by protesting students while trying to leave the campus.
"Without going into my personal story of Jadavpur University, I would say how the security of the Governor was compromised. We were held hostage in the governor's car for hours. This was one of the reasons why Central forces were deployed for security of the governor," he said.
The BJP leader said that deployment of central forces for the security of a governor was unprecedented and a "black blot and shame" on Banerjee government, which is in charge of the law and order situation in the state.
"The people of West Bengal has taught a lesson to Trinamool Congress in 2019. They have been reduced to half. If you go through the tagline '19 me half-20 me saaf' used in West Bengal, the ruling party will be routed in next elections. Appeasement politics has become USP of Mamata Banerjee," he said.
Citing incidents of confrontation between the university administration and students and staff, Chakrabarty has made a request to the Union HRD Ministry for the deployment of central forces in the university campus. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:18 IST

Haryana: Fatehabad admin asks Agri Dept to lodge FIR against...

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Taking a tough stand against stubble burning, Fatehabad administration has asked the agriculture department to lodge an FIR against 115 farmers for setting crop residue on fire.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:10 IST

Telangana BJP to knock on President's door regarding TSRTC issue...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Rallying behind TSRTC employees who are on strike since last 25 days, Telangana BJP has decided to knock on the door of President of India against the alleged apathy and indifference of K Chandrashekar Rao government towards the plight of RTC employees and

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:08 IST

Lt Guv designate GC Murmu arrives in Srinagar, to take oath tomorrow

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who has been appointed the first Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:06 IST

Kejriwal travels by DTC to take women's feedback on free bus rides

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): After riding Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses to seek the feedback of female passengers regarding the free bus ride scheme, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that all women in Delhi are VIPs now.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:05 IST

US-bound flyer held with live bullets at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): A US-bound passenger was held for allegedly carrying eight live rounds of ammunition during security checks at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:05 IST

Raj Kundra joins ED probe into alleged business dealings with...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Businessman Raj Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with his alleged business dealings with gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 23:03 IST

RSS-BJP top leaders meet in Delhi, appeal for peace in view of...

New Delhi (India), Oct 30 (ANI): With the Supreme Court expected to deliver its judgment on Ayodhya case between November 4 and 14, the top brass of RSS and BJP held a day-long deliberation in the national capital on Wednesday and urged the people to accept the apex court's verdict with an "open mind"

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:51 IST

Javadekar sanctions regional institute to study Himalayan...

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday sanctioned the regional centre of GB Pant Institute of Himalayan Environment and Development (GBPIHED) to study Himalayan ecology in Ladakh, which is all set to become a union territory on October 31.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:49 IST

Hizbul Mujahidden is specifically targeting non-locals, truck...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen is specifically targeting non-locals and truck drivers in Jammu and Kashmir and according to police sources the terror outfit has also planned lone-wolf attacks in the Valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:43 IST

Haryana, Punjab, UP should provide alternate machinery to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh state governments should provide alternate machinery and equipment to farmers to stop them from burning stubble.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:43 IST

Everyone should respect SC verdict in Ayodhya case: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Everyone should respect the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case and the state government will implement the order with "full commitment," said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 22:42 IST

Lt Gen Arvind Dutta appointed Adjutant General of Indian Army

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Lieutenant General Arvind Dutta has been appointed the next Adjutant General of the Indian Army.

Read More
iocl