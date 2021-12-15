US, India highlight efforts made by both countries to ensure safe travel during COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi [India] December 14 (ANI): Indian and US delegations met in New Delhi for the annual bilateral Consular Dialogue. The Indian delegation, led by Devesh Uttam, Joint Secretary (CPV) met with counterparts in the U.S. delegation, led by Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter.

Further, the Dialogue affirmed the strength of the India-US bilateral relationship and highlighted efforts made by both countries to ensure safe and responsible travel despite the challenges and restrictions posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the discussions focused on areas of mutual interest, including cooperation for expeditious resolution of consular issues, facilitation of visas, extradition matters, provision of consular services to expatriate citizens, familial issues related to child custody, marriages and adoption and facilitation of travel between the two countries. (ANI)