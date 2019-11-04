AAP leader Sanjay Singh while speaking to ANI on Monday (Photo/ANI)
AAP leader Sanjay Singh while speaking to ANI on Monday (Photo/ANI)

Vijay Goel's act depicts BJP's 'mentality': Sanjay Singh on BJP leader's protest against odd-even

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 12:02 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday hit out at BJP leader Vijay Goel for opposing the odd-even scheme and stated that his act depicts BJP's 'mentality'.
Singh's comments came in reference to Goel's announcement of a symbolic protest wherein he will ride through the streets of Delhi to oppose the odd-even scheme. He had termed the scheme as an "election stunt" and "drama".
Speaking to ANI Singh said, "It is very unfortunate that the life of over two crore people of Delhi is in danger due to increasing pollution in the city, but rather than working to control pollution, Goel is talking about violating traffic rules. This shows the mentality of BJP."
"Today eight cities of Uttar Pradesh are dealing with severe pollution issue. Despite this, BJP is not serious to curb and control pollution. Once again, I appeal to the Central Government and Environment Minister to call a meeting of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi Chief Ministers in order to plan and jointly control pollution," he added.
Singh further claimed that the state government has taken several steps to curb and control increasing pollution but the government would not be able to deal with pollution issue alone. The neighbouring states should join hands to do so.
"BJP should cooperate in this regard because this is a sensitive issue. This problem needs a united effort," said Singh.
Pollution levels across the national capital have peaked in the last few days, making breathing difficult. Thick smog in parts of city is also lowering visibility that affected road and air traffic. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the situation "unbearable" and said the people of Delhi are suffering.
The odd-even scheme, a flagship programme of the AAP government, will be in force until November 15. It entails private vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd digits to be allowed on odd dates and those with even digits on even dates.
Delhi is currently reeling under severe air pollution as the air quality is dipping to hazardous levels across the national capital. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:56 IST

Fadnavis meets Shah in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday arrived at the official residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a meeting with the Union minister.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:45 IST

Meeting with governor a 'courtesy visit': Sanjay Raut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that his meeting with the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was a mere 'courtesy visit'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:39 IST

Delhi: Kejriwal carpools with ministerial colleagues on first...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday carpooled with his ministerial colleagues Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, in an attempt to encourage the practice of sharing vehicles during the odd-even period.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:35 IST

Harak Singh Rawat to withdraw petition against Harish Rawat in...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister, Harak Singh Rawat, whose name came up in the FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the 2016 sting video case, on Monday, said that he will withdraw the petition filed against former state chief minister H

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:30 IST

SC agrees to consider bail application of 1984 anti- sikh riots...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will consider the bail application of former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who was sentenced to life in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:25 IST

Delhi: As odd-even comes into action, Deputy CM Sisodia cycles to work

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Monday cycled to work after implementation of the odd-even scheme as he owns an odd-numbered vehicle which cannot ply on roads as per rules of the traffic rationing system.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:19 IST

US report on Indo-Pacific calls India 'strategic partner', slams...

Washington [US], Nov 4 (ANI): The United States report on Indo-Pacific detailing two years of diplomatic, economic, governance, and security initiatives, has called India a strategic partner and slammed China for practicing "repression at home and abroad."

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:18 IST

Pollution not on BJP's priority list but making jokes is:...

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Hours after implementation of Odd-Even traffic rationing scheme in Delhi on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia made a scathing against the BJP leader, stating that pollution issue is not on the Narendra Modi-lead party's priority list but making jokes is. Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 11:03 IST

Meet Sharangouda Patil who quits govt job to pursue farming

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A former constable, Sharangouda Patil, who gave up his government job to follow passion for farming has become a true inspiration. Patil is now pursuing farming and oil mill business in Kalaburagi district's Nandikoor village.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:46 IST

District Magistrate issues directives ahead of Ayodhya verdict

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Ahead of the expected verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit by Supreme Court, the District Magistrate of Ayodhya has issued various directives keeping in mind the law and order situation in the district.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:24 IST

If Balasaheb Thackeray was alive would BJP still be so brave?:...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rohit Rajendra Pawar hit out at BJP-Shiv Sena alliance over the delay in government formation saying the "recent skirmishes" between the NDA partners are an "insult to democracy."

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:16 IST

BJP workers, leaders angry with Shiv Sena, ready to fight...

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Launching an attack on Shiv Sena, BJP minister Jay Kumar Rawal on Sunday said that BJP workers and leaders in Dhule are angry at the behaviour of Shiv Sena and that they are ready to fight elections again.

Read More
iocl