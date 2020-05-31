West Bengal Govt decides to extend lockdown till June 15 with relaxations

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 30 (ANI): West Bengal government on Saturday decided to extend the coronavirus-induced lockdown for another two weeks i.e. up to June 15 with further relaxations with conditions.

According to the new guidelines issued by State Government, Hotels, restaurants as well as shopping malls are allowed to operate from June 8 in the areas outside the affected areas (Category-A) as per the containment plan.

In a memorendum, West Bengal Government informed that following additional relaxations are allowed in the area outside the Affected Area (Category-A) as per the containment plan.

The relaxations with effective from June 1 are as follows--

i) Operations in Tea Gardens including associated activities of tea industry with 100% strength of workers

ii) Operations in Jute Mills with 100% strength of workers

iii) Operations in micro, small, medium and large industries including mining activities with 100 % of the strength of workers

iv) Construction activities with 100% of the strength of workers

v) Intra-state (inter-district) movement of government and private buses, with passengers not more than the actual seating capacity of the bus. No passenger shall be allowed to travel standing in the bus. All passengers shall wear face masks and gloves during the entire journey.

vi) Opening of places of worship in consultation with local police station. Not more than 10 persons at a time shall be permitted to enter the premises. Gathering or assembly of people shall not be allowed in the said premises.

vii) Indoor and outdoor activities related to TV and cinema production, barring reality show production, including for web-portal and OTT platforms, with not more than 35 persons per unit at a time

The relaxations with effective from June 8 are as follows-

i) Functioning of Government offices with 70 % strength on a day on rotation basis

ii) Operations of private offices and establishments w.e.f. 08/06/2020 with the number of workers as decided by the management. However, work from home should be encouraged.

iii) Operations in hotels, restaurants

iv) Opening of shopping malls

"Norms of social distancing and health hygiene protocol must be strictly followed. Management Committees, Trustee Boards, Governing Bodies and Owners of private institutions, organisations and establishments shall be responsible for compliance of the stated norms and guidelines," reads the memorandum issued by State Government.

The memorandum further reads that any violation in compliance of norms of social distancing, health protocol and wearing of masks may lead to the withdrawal of relaxations provided herein as well as attract penal action as per law.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1."

"The guidelines will come into effect from June 1, 2020, and will be effective till June 30, 2020. The current phase of re-opening, Unlock 1, will have an economic focus," said the MHA in a release. (ANI)

