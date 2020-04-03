Will create special COVID-19 hospital in every district : TN Health Minister

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Apr 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu government is planning to create special COVID-19 hospitals in all the districts, said State Health Minister Vijaya Baskar who visited the Stanley Hospital here on Friday.

"We are creating exclusive COVID-19 management hospitals in all districts of the state," State Health Minister told ANI.

Speaking about the hospital facility he visited, he said that the Dean plans to create a 500-bedded COVID-19 hospital. "The dean has a very good initiative where he is using robotic equipment in order to provide food and medicine to the patients. It is highly appreciable," he said.

"The staff over here was very energetic, enthusiastic and they are taking care of patients very well," he added.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday said that there are 2088 coronavirus positive cases in India out of which 156 have been cured/discharged. The death toll has reached 53 across the country. (ANI)

