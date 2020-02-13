Woman died of heart attack after being thrashed over barking by her dog in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): A woman died of a heart attack in Dombivli area of Thane district hours after she was allegedly thrashed by another woman and her relatives who took an objection to the constant barking by her dog.

"Victim had a scuffle with the accused, for which she lodged a police complaint. She was then asked to go to the hospital but she went to her home instead. Later she had chest pain, went to the hospital and died there. Postmortem report states she died of heart attack," DCP Vivek Pansare told ANI.

An investigation is underway to unearth more facts. (ANI)

