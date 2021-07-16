Yediyurappa joins PM Modi's meeting with six states on COVID-19 situation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 16 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday took part in the virtual meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with six states on the COVID-19-related situation.

Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Kerala also participated in the meeting.

Interacting with the Chief Ministers of six states with a high COVID-19 positivity rate, the Prime Minister on Friday said that the Centre recently announced a Rs 23,000 crore emergency response package to combat coronavirus and advised these states to utilise funds from the package to strengthen health infrastructure.

He also laid emphasis on the need to focus on rural areas.

The Prime Minister interacted with the Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala to discuss the COVID-19 situation.

The Prime Minister noted that 80 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases have come from these states and advised them to take proactive measures to stop the possibility of a third wave and focus on the 'Test-Track-Treat-Vaccinate' approach. (ANI)